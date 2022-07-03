ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former KU Ochai Agbaji officially signs with Cavs

By Mike Coutee
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, — Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji is officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that the 22-year-old rookie signed to a standard rookie-scale contract Saturday. Agbaji was selected with the 14th overall pick by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA draft.

Agbaji will approximately make $3,918,360 in 2022-23, $4,114,200 in 2023-24, $4,310,280 in 2024-25 and $6,383,525 in 2025-26, which total $18.7000,000 over four years, according to Hoops Rumors

Agbaji started in all 39 games this past season as a senior at Kansas, averaging a Big-12 leading 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in a team-high 35.0 minutes.

In addition, Agbaji also finished second in the Big-12 in three-point percentage and three-point field goals made per game.

He helped lead Kansas to its fourth national championship in program history under head coach Bill Self and was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Cleveland will face San Antonio Spurs Friday in Las Vegas which will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
