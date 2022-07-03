ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Star Wars’ filming locations in California that you can visit

By Matt Meyer
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9CPE_0gTpqE4700

The legendary “Star Wars” films may be set in a galaxy far, far away, but a trip to some iconic filming locations is in reach for California residents and visitors.

This guide will stick to the first three movies from the the late 1970s and early 80s: “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” (numbers four, five and six in the story’s chronological order).

The original trilogy has the best-known Golden State shooting locations. It’s also the only one that matters, if you ask some folks, but we won’t litigate that here.

Here are some of the places you can visit in California today if you want to walk in Luke, Leia and Han’s footsteps:

Death Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsHaT_0gTpqE4700
A crew films droids C-3PO and R2-D2 in California’s Death Valley for a scene in one of the original “Star Wars” films. (Photo: National Park Service)

This sprawling desert valley, near the Nevada border in central California, reaches some of the highest temperatures on Earth. It’s the hottest, driest and lowest national park in the United States.

Put on your sunscreen, because we’ll be here a while: Quite a few iconic shots from the trilogy were composed here, and the park service is more than happy to help you explore. The NPS App even has a guided audio tour of the different locations, which helped us put together this guide.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ filming locations in California

Fun fact: The Jawas, a species of pesky scavengers who scuttled around in hooded robes with glowing eyes, were played in large part by the children of Death Valley park rangers.

The park notes that the movie was shot “a few decades ago, when that type of filming was permitted.” Most of the shoots would no longer be permitted due to prohibitions on commercial filming in wilderness areas.

Twenty-mule Team Canyon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BUTQ_0gTpqE4700
Twenty-mule Team Canyon, a scenic dirt road drive through bare yellow hills that was pictured in “A New Hope.” (Photo: National Park Service)

This canyon is home to the lair of notorious galactic crime lord Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. In “Return of the Jedi,” R2-D2 and C-3PO made their way through this part of the real-world park on a mission to rescue Han Solo.

Dantes View

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuUHA_0gTpqE4700
Dantes View at Death Valley National Park. (Photo: National Park Service)

Considered one of the best scenic vistas in the park, this birds-eye view of Death Valley was the chosen place for some sage advice between Old Ben Kenobi and a young Luke Skywalker. It appears in “A New Hope” as the two look down on the Tatooine spaceport of Mos Eisley.

Artists Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ozSP_0gTpqE4700
The rainbow hills of Artists Palette at Death Valley National Park. (Photo: National Park Service)

In “A New Hope,” R2-D2 scoots along alone through a desert canyon before getting captured by the scavenging Jawas. He did so in a wash below the colorful hills of Artists Palette.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZiET_0gTpqE4700
Sand, wind and the surrounding mountains create a large dune field here — perfect for filming of the desert planet Tatooine. (Photo: National Park Service)

This large dune field appears in “A New Hope,” with R2-D2 and C-3PO getting lost in the swirling sands of Tatooine. It’s a realistic scene: The winds can really howl in this part of the park, and the shifting sand is trapped by mountains to the south.

Redwood parks

Several state and national parks in Northern California protect groves of ancient, towering coast redwood trees. Redwoods from multiple parks and some private land appear in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

The trees are instantly recognizable on Endor, the forest moon featured prominently in “Return of the Jedi.” Adorable Ewoks inhabit the planet’s forests. This species of curious, clever, teddy bear-types remains a fan favorite.

As the official Star Wars website sadly notes , several Endor locations no longer exist because of logging.

Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRz39_0gTpqE4700
Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park — better known as Endor to Star Wars fans. (Photo: California State Parks)

This state park in Humboldt County is home to Cheatham Grove, which provides the backdrop for the iconic speeder bike chase in “Return of the Jedi.”

Redwood National and State Parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcQyA_0gTpqE4700
Looking up at some of the coast redwood trees protected by California’s Redwood National and State Parks. (Photo: National Park Service)

This collection of parks — one from the national system and three from the state — also appears in the movie. It’s about an hour and a half north of Grizzly Creek. A park spokesperson explained by phone that the film’s Ewok village, built high atop the treetops, was filmed in some of these groves.

“Ewoks are fictional creatures,” the park service wrote in a silly “May the Fourth” Facebook post this year. “If you think you saw an Ewok, we recommend going to see an eye doctor as soon as possible.”

Imperial Sand Dunes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbY2G_0gTpqE4700
The Imperial Sand Dunes east of San Diego County are popular with off-roaders — and Star Wars fans. (Getty Images)

Not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, east of San Diego County, the Imperial Sand Dunes are the largest mass of sand dunes in the state, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Most Californians know the area for Glamis, the designated recreation area that’s popular for riding off-road vehicles.

These sandy dunes appear toward the beginning of “Return of the Jedi,” when Luke Skywalker battles aboard Jabba the Hutt’s huge ship, almost plummeting to his death within the jaws of the sarlacc pit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yfucw_0gTpqE4700
Enthusiasts don “Star Wars” costumes at Glamis, a popular off-roading area that appeared in one of the original films. (Bureau of Land Management)

Not done with your movie tour? Try this guide to “Top Gun: Maverick” filming locations in California .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
KTLA

You should wear a mask again in these California counties, CDC says

Residents and visitors in over half of California’s 58 counties should put back on masks when they’re spending time indoors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s because the counties, which are concentrated mostly in Northern California, have a “high” COVID-19 community level — a...
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Nevada State
SFGate

California Parklands 07-03-22 This (almost) ghost town near Yosemite harbored a legendary outlaw

A wanter poster offers a reward for infamous bandit Joaquin Murrieta, dead or alive. (Ashley Harrell) Some 60 miles from Yosemite, the town of Hornitos got its start in the mid-1800s as a rowdy tent camp of Mexican miners who left a nearby settlement when gambling and other indulgences were outlawed there. The population eventually swelled to 15,000, and the streets were soon lined with saloons, gambling halls and bordellos.
HORNITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Park Service#National Park System#Star Wars Trilogy#A New Hope#Nps#California Fun
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Firework explosion leaves man dead in Montebello

A 42-year-old man was killed when a firework exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in Montebello Monday night. The incident was reported on the 1400 block of Germain Drive around 6:30 p.m. The unidentified man sustained serious injuries as a result of attempting to use an illegal firework, a news release from the City […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy