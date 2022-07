MIAMI -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Miami couple was arrested Monday for stealing a Marathon couple's French Bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.Authorities said Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, face charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. A woman told police that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of Sailor, her husband's female French Bulldog/service dog. "She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue...

