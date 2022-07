Summer is here, and here the living is getting easier for at least one family we know of. We recently completed this lovely backyard patio and landscape. The patio consists of 650 square feet of living space divided into two separate patio areas. The two patio surfaces step down to accommodate the slope of the backyard lawn. Each of the patios is defined by a sinuous double-row border of pavers. Within the borders, the pavers are set in an attractive pattern using multiple sizes of pavers.

CARMEL, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO