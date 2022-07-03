ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink’s Hot Dogs to celebrate ‘KTLA Day’ with 75-cent chili dogs

By Ashley Regan, Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVf0A_0gTppmuu00

Chili dog lovers will want to plan a trip to Pink’s Hot Dogs on Tuesday.

The world famous hot dog stand will be selling chili dogs for the low price of only 75 cents.

Richard Pink, president of Pink’s, discussed the special deal which is being held in celebration of KTLA’s 75th anniversary.

Hot dog lovers can get a discounted chili dog at Pink’s in honor of “KTLA Day” Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 3, 2022.

