Because of the delay in mailing the June 2022 utility bills, the city will not be assessing late payment penalties for utility payments due on June 30. Delinquent notices will be mailed on accounts that have not made payment by June 30 as required by city ordinance; however, the delinquent notice is a reminder that a payment has not been received.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO