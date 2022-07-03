ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Zoo animals celebrate Fourth of July

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago
It's not just humans having a fun time this holiday weekend, in Illinois, some of the animals at the Brookfield Zoo got patriotic treats ahead of Independence Day.

The Bottlenose dolphins got a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin, the California sea lions and Grey Seals got "Happy 4th of July" ice and sugar-free gelatin cakes, while some brown bears savored red, white, and blue ice blocks containing carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries.

