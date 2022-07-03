ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sunshine and mainly dry skies to end the weekend

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — While we can't rule out a stray shower popping up this evening, most will stay dry through tonight with somewhat better feeling air. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s and into the 70s this evening and...

WLWT 5

Thousands without power as severe storms move through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong to severe storms make their way through the Cincinnati area. Power outages were up to 7,000 at one point Tuesday. Currently, 3,000 customers are without power. See latest outages here. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. These developing storms...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory

Heat index values are expected to exceed 100 today. (Wilmington, Oh.) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Heat Advisory for the tri-state area. The advisory is in effect from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Today's forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees with heat index...
WILMINGTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat

CINCINNATI — You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati this fall. Video above: Looking back at 2019 BLINK festival. There have been two widely popular BLINK...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing heat islands in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Across Ohio’s cities, some neighborhoods are hotter than others, thanks to a phenomenon known as “heat islands,” or pockets of warmer air due to concentrated greenhouse gases and limited green space to absorb the summer heat. In Cincinnati, Bond Hill and Roselawn, situated between...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Spectators describe moments fireworks misfired at crowd during show at Washington Park

A big Cincinnati fireworks show was canceled abruptly after a malfunction sent the cannons shooting into the crowd at Washington Park. “I’m not too sure what happened. The fireworks tipped over. And, shot over by the cop cars and were blowing up over there. Then they shot over at the house. And, blew up at the front door and at the windows and then there was like raining stuff on the crowd. It was crazy," witness Logan Geary said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 separate water main breaks close roads in Wyoming, Springdale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two separate water main breaks overnight closed roads in Wyoming and Springdale. The first one happened at the corner of Wyoming and Burns Avenue around 11 p.m. Around 4 a.m., another one was reported at Cedarhill Drive in Springdale. It caused major flooding in the neighborhood. Officials...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Hello Honey Craft Ice Cream Shop to Open Storefront in Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati craft ice cream shop and bakery Hello Honey is adding another location to its rapidly expanding dessert empire. Located at 118 N. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Hello Honey is slated to open its doors "ASAP in July," says co-owner Brian Nicely in an email. The Northern Kentucky storefront will be the brand's third location overall.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Japanese steakhouse opens Wednesday in Newport

Saku Japanese Steakhouse is opening in Newport Wednesday, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “We apologize for the long wait for us to finally open,” the post said. Saku is located at 165 Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
NEWPORT, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Flight cancellations interfere with Independence Day plans

OHIO — While some people are out enjoying Independence Day with family and friends, others are spending the day at the airport as many flights were canceled or delayed throughout the holiday weekend. There were more than 30 delays and eight cancellations at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati opens another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced they're opening another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment. CRC opened Dickman Pool in Sayler Park. The pool will be open Monday through Friday 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays. The pool...
CINCINNATI, OH
tripstodiscover.com

8 Best Hotels in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati is a popular weekend destination in the Midwest and a great place to visit for fun and entertainment as a family or couple. There are tons of exciting things to do in Cincinnati, from catching a local sports game and checking out the craft beer scene to visiting museums and parks and enjoying some seriously delicious food. Whether you’re heading into town for a business conference, a weekend getaway or an overnight stop on the way to somewhere else, here are the best hotels to make your stay in Cincinnati a special one.
CINCINNATI, OH

