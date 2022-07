ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is safe and recovering after nearly losing his life along the Oregon coast. Rescue crews say the boy was swept out to sea by a rip current. This happened near the southern end of Rockaway Beach about 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Todd Hesse says when he arrived on scene he could see the boy clinging to his boogie board about 400 feet off shore. The boy was initially moving but then stopped.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO