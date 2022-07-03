ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pima Animal Care Center Preparing for Animal Influx

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePima Animal Care Center is seeking the community’s help to place 250 dogs into 2-week foster or adoptive homes ahead of the July 4 holiday when staff expects to see 400 dogs brought into the shelter. On average, the shelter receives around 200 dogs a week, but the...

www.signalsaz.com

petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
CBS LA

Officials urge pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4th

Animal advocacy groups are urging pet owners to look out for their furry friends this Fourth of July to ensure they don't run away and wind up in shelters. During parties and fireworks shows, pets can get scared and escape from small openings in houses and fenced yards. Officials said...
PETS
buzznicked.com

Man Decides To Follow Son On His Daily Walk, Finds Him Feeding Stray Dogs

Every single day for two weeks straight, this man’s son would go for a walk. The father and son live in a very rural part of the Philippines, and since the father was curious as to what his son was doing on his walks, one day he decided to tag along and follow him. What he found was both heart melting and heartbreaking.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

These funky dog names helped shelters get their dogs adopted

Millions of dogs are taken by rescue shelters every year and it’s significantly harder to place them in a happy home. Even their cuteness is sometimes not enough to convince people to adopt them, so the rescue shelters get stuck in a stalemate. However, these rescue shelters found a very creative way to get their dogs adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
PetsRadar

How often do dogs need rabies shots?

How often do dogs need rabies shots? That depends on two things: the vaccine manufacturer’s recommendations and local government regulations. Based on those factors, your veterinarian will determine how often your dog should be vaccinated, and when their next rabies vaccine is due. Keep in mind that there’s more...
ANIMALS
buzzsharer.com

How To Budget for Your Pet’s Vet Bills

Pet’s Vet Bills: Going to the vet with a sick pet is one of those things you don’t think will happen to you until it does. Indeed, despite the fact that only 14% of dog owners are able to afford the cost of vet bills, 25% of dog owners do not consider pet insurance to be worth it. And when your pet feels unwell or gets hurt, you suddenly realize just how expensive it can be. Veterinary bills can easily run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and if your pet needs surgery or other expensive treatments, the costs can be even higher. In this article, we’ll give you some tips on how to budget for your pet’s veterinarian bills. Keep reading to learn more.
PETS

