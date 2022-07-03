ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

FM 1314 HAS REOPENED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

By MiCo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north...

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/police-pursuit-ends-in-fatal-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-1…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/victims-identified-in-sunday-mornings-horrific-double-fatal-crash-on-fm-1314/
WILLIS, TX
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends in fatal crash in Magnolia, Pct. 5 says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit. As the constable deputy turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store, at times reaching 130 mph, Pct. 5 said.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TWO ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Two people were arrested in separate incidents after traffic accidents in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a crash without entrapment. Investigation revealed that the driver, Leslie Anthony, 53 of Burton, was intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More offences and for Failure to Comply with Duties after striking a Fixed Object and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
FATAL CRASH ON I-45 SENDS FIVE TO HOSPITALS

Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but in the moving lane of traffic attempting to make the next exit. The vehicle was pushed over 300 feet after impact. 911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The New Waverly Fire Department crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims. The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway. An additional New Waverly crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries. An Engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.
NEW WAVERLY, TX
ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PETROLEUM

One person was arrested Monday for Theft of Petroleum. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 10:25, Officers responded to the 800 block of Jersey Lane in reference to a welfare concern. An investigation was conducted and male, identified as Toby Rogers, 52 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Petroleum.
BRENHAM, TX
One Child Dead, One Injured Following Drive-By Shooting

One child is dead and another is injured following a drive-by shooting in North Houston. Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find anything, but learned two children had been taken to area hospital with gunshot wounds. A five-year-old died from their injuries, while an eight-year-old is expected to recover.
HOUSTON, TX
DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The locati…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/drowning-victim-recovered-on-lake-conroe/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

