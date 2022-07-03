Read full article on original website
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Graveside services to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Nancy Collins, 73, Shelby
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022.
David Maguire, 64, previously of Treynor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Robert Walter, 93, of Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2020. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at the Church, prior to service. Memorials:To the family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701...
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
7 KMAland Nebraska boys ready to attack state cross country
(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland Nebraska boys cross country runners enter Friday's State Meet with the hopes of making memories. These are their stories. Nebraska City's Houghton hoping to end rollercoaster season on high note. Mason Houghton's junior season has been a tale of highs and lows -- from beating some...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Red Oak man booked on Fremont County charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces contempt of court charges. Red Oak Police say 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau was arrested early Wednesday evening on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Binau was taken to Montgomery County Jail on $3,000 bond.
Van Meter too much for Clarinda in regional semifinal
(Van Meter) -- Van Meter's aggressive blocking ended Clarinda volleyball's impressive season in a regional semifinal Wednesday night on KMA 960. Two days removed from a massive win over Hawkeye Ten rival Red Oak, the Cardinals had no answer for Van Meter in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 sweep. "We're bummed...
Meet the Candidates: Pat Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
Water main break prompts boil advisory for portion of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A portion of Shenandoah has been placed until a boil advisory following a water main break. City officials say a water main break occurred Tuesday on A Avenue north of Ferguson Road. Residents on East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah have been placed under a boil advisory/bottled water advisory until repairs are made and test sample results are received, which is typically 24-48 hours.
