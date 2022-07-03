(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.

