(Nebraska City) -- Plans for a new residential housing development took a step forward in Nebraska City Tuesday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance for the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for construction of up to 40 units designed to meet the community's housing needs. The commissioners took action following a public hearing on the proposed $460,000 purchase. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project is based on input received from five town hall meetings regarding uses for the city's ARPA funding on the need for workforce housing in the community.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO