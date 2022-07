LAS VEGAS -- Before his lone season at Duke, Paolo Banchero tattooed a message to himself on his right forearm:. Naturally, the No. 1 pick in last month's NBA draft said that while he was excited for his first game in an NBA uniform Thursday night, in a showdown with No. 3 overall selection Jabari Smith Jr. in the opening game of the NBA's annual summer league, it wasn't anything he was too concerned about.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO