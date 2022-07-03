ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Independence Day: Thoughts I Had After Rewatching The 1996 Movie

By Philip Sledge
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnIjw_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I have watched Independence Day so many times over the years, I've lost count. Since July 1996, I've consumed Roland Emmerich’s iconic disaster action thriller just about every way imaginable including on the big screen with my dad and brother, when it aired on TV, or by watching Independence Day streaming on various digital platforms. All of this is to say, I can’t get enough of this movie and it’s something I think about way more than I should.

So, in the lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday (which I will be spending camping and without access to the movie) I decided to hold my annual one-man Independence Day viewing party a few days earlier than usual. In doing so, I collected seven thoughts to flesh out (as well as a handful of other points) for those who also have an unhealthy obsession with the 1996 box office champ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtY6Z_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Can We Talk About How Great Will Smith Is In This Movie?

Will Smith was on top of his game in the second half of the 1990s. He was already a household name thanks to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and his hip-hop career by the time he was cast alongside Martin Lawrence in Michael Bay’s 1995 action comedy Bad Boys, but it was his portrayal of Steven Hiller in Independence Day that took Smith from an up-and-coming star to one of the biggest names in show business.

The thought of anyone else besides Smith playing Hiller in Independence Day has never even crossed my mind. There wasn’t another actor around at the time that had more style and command of the screen than the “Fresh Prince,” and him being front and center takes the movie from being great to an all-time classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB1DS_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I’ll Never Not Be Down With Jeff Goldblum In Action Movies

The 1990s also gave use one of the most unlikely leading men: Jeff Goldblum. Sure, Goldblum was already an established star with ‘80s hits like The Big Chill and The Fly, but this quirky and mysterious actor defied action movie logic with memorable roles in Jurassic Park (and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park) and the 1996 sci-fi popcorn flick Independence Day.

The decision by Steven Spielberg and Roland Emmerich to cast Goldblum as Ian Malcolm and David Levinson, respectively, made both movies more unique and gave smart and not-so-muscular guys a hero to root for. In the years following, Goldblum found success in several of Wes Anderson’s best movies (and Thor: Ragnarok), but he’ll always be that unlikely action star from the ‘90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZcKs_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: Fox / Disney)

The Alien Attack On The White House Is Still One Of My Favorite Scenes Of All Time

Whenever I am flipping through channels and come across Independence Day I will stop what I’m doing if the movie is anywhere near the scene where the White House is destroyed. No, I’m not an anarchist or anything, this scene is just really freaking cool. It was cool when I first saw it in the trailer way back when, it was cool in the theater, and it’s still in 2022.

And even though I know all of the major characters in and around Washington, D.C. survive the destruction of the nation’s capital, I still can’t help but get nervous whenever the alien spaceship opens its laser beam over 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and covers it in that eerie bluish green light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba5Ii_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Area 51 Reveal Is As Cool Today As It Was In 1996

About halfway through Independence Day, what is left of the United States government is looking for a place to land when the top secret Area 51 is brought up. Even though President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) scoffs at the idea and says it doesn’t exist, Secretary of Defense Albert Nimzicki (James Rebhorn) breaks the news to him before saying he couldn’t tell the commander-in-chief due to “plausible deniability.”

When we land at Area 51, it is everything you’d expect and more. Eccentric scientists obsessively working on crashed alien spacecraft and deceased extraterrestrials with a sense of glee despite everything going on in the outside world, cool gadgets, doors that hiss, and other aspects look so cool. And then there’s the autopsy scene which always reminds me of my friend telling me he lost his lunch when they cut into the alien.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqiue_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Jurassic Park References Never Get Old

The final act of Independence Day is one hell of a thrill ride with the action split between the air battle between Earth’s forces and alien spaceships and David Levinson and Steven Hiller attempting to escape the mothership after installing the virus that cripples the aliens’ defenses. But what makes this whole battle even better in my eyes is the inclusion of not one but two references to Jurassic Park.

There's the scene where Russell Casse (Randy Quaid) sacrifices himself when his jet’s missile firing system fails. After he brings the ship down by flying into its laser beam, President Whitmore looks back and says “He did it! The son of a bitch did it." This is strikingly similar to remarks made by Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park after seeing a dinosaur for the first time. Then there is the “must go faster” line from Levinson as Hiller is flying the alien craft out of the mothership. Jeff Goldblum even addressed this reference in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sT3P_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Have Never Understood Why Everyone Keeps Dismissing Russell Casse’s Claims Even After Aliens Are Discovered

Random farmers and diner patrons giving Russell Casse a hard time about his alien abduction story in the early parts of Independence Day is understandable because they sound like something out one of Kate McKinnon’s “close encounters” SNL sketches, but everyone remains just as dismissive about them even after the aliens reveal themselves. It bothered me as a kid and it bothers me as adult, and I still feel bad for the guy. Would that random small-town bully or government officials dismiss the man so much if they knew he was willing to sacrifice himself to save the world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5W4u_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Bill Pullman’s Thomas Whitmore Is The Undisputed Champion Of Movie Presidents

Is there a movie president who is as great as Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day? Don’t worry, I’ve already come to the conclusion that none compare to his oratory skills or bravery (he straight up jumped in a plane). I remember being a kid thinking that President Whitmore was the coolest President of the United States (and this is four years after I watched Bill Clinton play the sax on The Arsenio Hall Show). There's also the fact that Bill Pullman helped come up with movie’s title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Savsf_0gTpnTb300
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Other Random Thoughts

I also have some random thoughts that don't really need to be fleshed out but still take up residence in my brain.

  • The supporting cast is STACKED!
  • Best example of “the dog has to live”?
  • This movie always makes me think about James Rebhorn’s moving self-written obituary
  • Why did it take so long for Steven and Jasmine to spot the aliens?
  • Harry Connick Jr. really gets the most out of his five minutes.

Is Independence Day a perfect movie? Depends who you ask. Is it a great movie? You're damn right it is. Is it a movie that I will love no matter what? You bet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QNQu_0gTpnTb300

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stephen King candidly reveals the ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.The Michael Bay film,...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More

Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Pirates Of The Caribbean Actress Naomie Harris Shares Thoughts On Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Media Coverage During Trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard dominated headlines for the entirety of the six-week trial and, even a month later, it continues to be a topic of interest, as both parties deal with the aftermath. There were a number of reasons this case in particular drew so much attention. The seriousness of the allegations that the stars lobbed at each other, the (sometimes alpaca-related) hijinks that took place in the courtroom, and the public’s ability to watch everything go down on TV all contributed to high interest. But one of Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-stars, Naomie Harris, said she found the whole situation kind of “disturbing.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Stephen King Revealed The Blockbuster He Walked Out Of, Other Filmmakers And Actors Have Followed Suit

Last week, beloved author Stephen King made an interesting admission: he's only walked out of one movie as an adult, and it was Michael Bay's Transformers back in 2007. While making this revelation on Twitter, he encouraged others to share the titles that saw them reach their own breaking point, and among the hundreds who replied to the prompt are some filmmakers and actors.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Stephen King Slams ‘Transformers,’ Says It’s the Only Movie He Walked Out of as an Adult

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror authors of all time, and many of his books have been turned into classic films. From “Stand By Me” and “The Shawshank Redemption” to “Carrie” and “Misery,” King has been an almost constant presence at the multiplex since he began publishing books in the 1970s. King is also unafraid to share his strong opinions about movies, famously distancing himself from Stanley Kubrick’s beloved adaptation of his novel “The Shining” for years. His Twitter account has long been a hotbed of the author’s pop culture...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Bill Pullman
Person
Randy Quaid
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Yardbarker

The 20 best vampire movies

This was the first time Drac appeared on screen, and Bella Lugosi plays him with just the right amount of flare. It hasn't aged as well as the count himself, but there's still enough here to keep audiences entertained. 2 of 20. Vampyr (1932) Carl Theodore Dryer's classic moves like...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Obituary#Action Movies
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 4, 2022

On a day of celebration and exciting festivities such as the Independence Day, the most common reason why one might stay inside is if it happened to be raining. However, if that is the case in your territory (or if you have your reasons to prefer staying indoors instead), there are plenty of great titles on the Netflix Top 10 today to check out. To witness the explosive displays on the lists of Netflix’s most popular (opens in new tab) movies and TV in the U.S., read on.
TV SHOWS
Collider

The 10 Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic

The IMDb Top 250 is a great starting point for checking out some of the best and most popular movies of all time. It's by no means perfect, but there are a lot of great movies within it, even if an individual's personal top 250 is never going to be exactly the same as a list like this, which takes all the votes of IMDb's millions of users into account.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

The Disappearing HBO Max Content May Be The Start Of Bigger Changes

Thanks to complicated rights agreements and a neverending influx of new content, change is a constant on pretty much every single streaming service. It’s why we devote entire columns to what’s coming and going from the major platforms, but some recent alterations to HBO Max’s lineup have fans wondering whether larger changes are afoot. It looks like they’re probably right, though what exactly that means is very uncertain.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Tom Hanks Reacts To Lightyear Replacing Tim Allen And The Toy Story Spinoff Competing With Elvis

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have worked their way into the hearts of a generation with the Toy Story films. Now however, things have changed, as Pixar’s new film Lightyear, while influenced by those movies is actually not part of the Toy Story universe. Tim Allen is not voicing Buzz Lightyear, which disappoints Tom Hanks because he was apparently looking forward to going head-to-head with his old friend at the box office.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Moment Millie Bobby Brown Broke Into Tears On The Stranger Things Season 4 Set

Major spoilers for the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things down below. The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were a lot to take in. Even before Vol. 2 was released fans were already faced with those serious Vecna-related deaths (which featured some amazing effects), and they were enough to give anyone all the feels. Also, Millie Bobby Brown -- whose character Eleven goes through a very emotional journey while taking down the evil threatening Hawkins -- found herself breaking down into tears on the set. But why?
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
124K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy