Whether you're downloading Windows 11 (find out how to download Windows 11 for free) or sticking with Windows 10 for a while longer, it's easy to take a screenshot to capture part of or the entirety of your display. Maybe you want to save an online receipt, or maybe you want to capture a particularly noteworthy gaming feat to show your friends. Windows 10 and 11 offer the same built-in tools (Snip & Sketch and Snipping Tool), and several keyboard shortcuts will let you take a screenshot in an instant.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO