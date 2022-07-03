5 hospitalized following crash on I-10 in Milton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man. Robert R. Felts Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry driving by 71-year-old James M. Callison of Garfield, Ark., around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Saturday. Felts’ truck then collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by 45 year-old Ruth Hallpine of Alexander, Ark. Debris thrown from both collisions hit a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Adam A. Martinez, 30, of Lebanon, Mo., according to troopers with ALEA.
