Protests in Akron after police show body-cam of Jayland Walker shooting

Jayland Walker: Akron police have released bodycam footage of the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old in Ohiohoustonstringer_comAkron, OH
The Akron Police Shooting Video Has Been ReleasedBri HAkron, OH
Ohio Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Over 90 TimesBri HAkron, OH
Akron's Black Elected Officials Ask the Department of Justice to Investigate a Police Shooting of an Unarmed Black ManBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in townJake WellsAkron, OH
Video shows Akron police officer punching protester
FOX 8 has confirmed a use of force investigation will be launched after video surfaced of an Akron police officer punching a protester.
whbc.com
Akron City Councilwoman Reacts to Police and Protestors Activity in Akron
Jordan Miller speaks with Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley about the interaction between police and protestors in Akron. protest continue in the city after the death of Jayland Walker Multiple videos and arrests went viral including big names in national protests. Councilwoman Mosley gives her thoughts on the videos, police activity, and how change can be made.
Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake's family arrested in Akron, Ohio during protest
Akron, Ohio police arrested the father of Jacob Blake and aunt of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday while protesting the police killing of a 25-year-old Black man.
Akron Police Chief Mylett sits down for interview about Jayland Walker shooting
Chief Stephen Mylett answered tough questions about the gun, the handcuffs and whether the officers who shot and killed Walker June 27th have made any formal statements yet.
Akron police investigating homicide of 30-year-old man
AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found unresponsive and with multiple apparent gunshot wounds in the Kenmore neighborhood of Akron on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department. Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of 6th Street at around 1:20...
cleveland19.com
Police find Akron man shot to death, car ‘riddled’ with bullet holes
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said that yesterday afternoon a man was found deceased by a relative in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, his car surrounded by shattered glass and ‘riddled’ with bullet holes. According to police, around 1:20 p.m. they responded to the call, and...
Akron council shares statement in Jayland Walker death, makes meetings virtual
After the first night with no curfew in Akron, protests resumed overnight leading to the arrests of two high-profile activists protesting the deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.
Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Report: Tear gas used during Jayland Walker protest outside Summit County Jail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — As protests continued in Akron regarding the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, the Akron Beacon Journal is reporting that tear gas was deployed by authorities during a demonstration outside of the Summit County Jail on Tuesday night. “We were having a peaceful protest, the...
‘Completely inexcusable’: Suspect fired shots at Uber driver, Euclid police say
Euclid police detectives are investigating after an Uber driver was shot at numerous times during an alleged road rage incident.
Akron officials issue curfew again amid ongoing protests over Jayland Walker
Akron city officials announced Thursday afternoon that a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Downtown until further notice.
cleveland19.com
2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
Man killed in Richmond Heights hit and run identified
The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-skip that happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Akron City Council members release statement on shooting of Jayland Walker
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council members released a statement Thursday regarding the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police on June 27 in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood. “Our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences are extended to Jayland’s mother, Ms. Pamela Walker, sister Jada, extended...
Timothy Loehmann, the officer who killed Tamir Rice, is once again carrying a badge and gun: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A tiny town in Pennsylvania has hired Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice in 2014. Loehmann was sworn in Tuesday in Tioga, a borough of 700 people near Williamsport. We’re talking about how he could possibly work as an officer on Today in Ohio.
Man, teen face charges after AK-47 found during Akron traffic stop
A man and a teen were taken into custody after police say an AK-47 and other weapons were found during a traffic stop in Akron Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
cleveland19.com
2 hurt in car accident on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured when their car crashed into a pole early Thursday morning. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of E. 119th Street and Union Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a man is...
WATCH: Community organizers hold news conference to demand accountability from Akron Police
AKRON, Ohio — A group of activists held a news conference in Akron Thursday at 11 a.m. to demand accountability from Akron police. Watch the news conference live in the video player below:. The Freedom BLOC, including Rev. Ray Green Jr., along with Brad Stephens from Serve the People...
Timothy Loehmann withdraws application for Tioga, PA police officer
TIOGA BOROUGH, PA — Former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn his application as the sole officer of Tioga, a small borough in Pennsylvania, after being sworn in earlier this week. Loehmann is the officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014. Officials announced the move Thursday morning...
