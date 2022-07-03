Protests in Akron after police show body-cam of Jayland Walker shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

