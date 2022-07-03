Olivia Munn & John Mulaney: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Image Credit: Mega

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have kept their relationship low key since romance rumors first began in May 2021. Reports of the coupling came a few months after John completed a 60-day stint in rehab in December 2020, and three days after the comedian’s rep confirmed that he split from his wife. While the timing has raised some eyebrows, there’s no doubt the two Hollywood stars are going from strength to strength as they welcomed their first baby together last November. Let’s take a deep dive into Olivia and John’s relationship timeline, which starts all the way back in 2015, below.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn look happy in New York in June 2022. (Mega)

Olivia gushes about John

Olivia and John had a fateful meeting at Seth Meyer’s wedding, where the X-Men actress chatted up the Saturday Night Live comedian and his then-fiancée Anna Marie Tendler. We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” Oliva told HuffPo in 2015. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” She said she emailed him, but never heard back. “I might’ve got the wrong email… probably,” she added. “That’s what I tell myself.”

John enters rehab, Olivia sends him support

The couple share a lunch date in Los Angeles in June 2021. (Shutterstock)

In December 2020, John checked himself into rehab for substance use disorder. The comedian has long been vocal about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, telling Esquire in 2019: “I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.” While he was completing the 60-day stint, Olivia tweeted a message of support, writing, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

He splits with his wife of six years

A month after he completed his rehab, John’s rep announced he had split from his wife. While John did not release a statement at the time, his estranged wife did. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna Marie said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Their divorce was finalized

Olivia & John are confirmed to be dating

A few days after it was announced John and Anna Marie had broken up, reports confirmed he and Olivia were a love match. While the news brought a mix of responses, Olivia said she wouldn’t address the speculative chatter. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November of that year, Olivia said she avoided criticisms so not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.”

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she said. “They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.” She added, “For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth.”

John announces he and Olivia are expecting a baby

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn and their son Malcolm step out in New York in June 2022. (Splashnews)

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021, John tells the host he and Olivia are pregnant. “We’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” John revealed. “I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

The couple welcome a son

In November 2021, Oliva and john welcomed a baby boy. They officially announced his arrival a month later on Christmas Eve via Instagram, letting fans in on the little tyke’s name as well. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”