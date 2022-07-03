ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v89lQ_0gTpmrca00
Image Credit: Mega

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have kept their relationship low key since romance rumors first began in May 2021. Reports of the coupling came a few months after John completed a 60-day stint in rehab in December 2020, and three days after the comedian’s rep confirmed that he split from his wife. While the timing has raised some eyebrows, there’s no doubt the two Hollywood stars are going from strength to strength as they welcomed their first baby together last November. Let’s take a deep dive into Olivia and John’s relationship timeline, which starts all the way back in 2015, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFH8G_0gTpmrca00
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn look happy in New York in June 2022. (Mega)

Olivia gushes about John

Olivia and John had a fateful meeting at Seth Meyer’s wedding, where the X-Men actress chatted up the Saturday Night Live comedian and his then-fiancée Anna Marie Tendler. We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” Oliva told HuffPo in 2015. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” She said she emailed him, but never heard back. “I might’ve got the wrong email… probably,” she added. “That’s what I tell myself.”

John enters rehab, Olivia sends him support

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwQQu_0gTpmrca00
The couple share a lunch date in Los Angeles in June 2021. (Shutterstock)

In December 2020, John checked himself into rehab for substance use disorder. The comedian has long been vocal about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, telling Esquire in 2019: “I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.” While he was completing the 60-day stint, Olivia tweeted a message of support, writing, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

He splits with his wife of six years

A month after he completed his rehab, John’s rep announced he had split from his wife. While John did not release a statement at the time, his estranged wife did. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna Marie said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Their divorce was finalized

Olivia & John are confirmed to be dating

A few days after it was announced John and Anna Marie had broken up, reports confirmed he and Olivia were a love match. While the news brought a mix of responses, Olivia said she wouldn’t address the speculative chatter. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November of that year, Olivia said she avoided criticisms so not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.”

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she said. “They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.” She added, “For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth.”

John announces he and Olivia are expecting a baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjOgd_0gTpmrca00
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn and their son Malcolm step out in New York in June 2022. (Splashnews)

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021, John tells the host he and Olivia are pregnant. “We’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” John revealed. “I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

The couple welcome a son

In November 2021, Oliva and john welcomed a baby boy. They officially announced his arrival a month later on Christmas Eve via Instagram, letting fans in on the little tyke’s name as well. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lucky in Love! Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s Relationship Timeline

Feeling the love! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s relationship timeline proves their romance has heated up quickly.  Wooten may not have the same level of fame as the Dawson’s Creek actress, but he’s extremely successful in the music industry. The Grammy-nominee, who works as a musician, composer, producer and instrumentalist, has collaborated with […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Esquire
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.” Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday. Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage. The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show. The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated. The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo. While...
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy