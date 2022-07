After trading for Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now arguably in the conversation for having the strongest starting five in the Western Conference. Gobert should slide next to Karl-Anthony Towns to form one of the most dominant frontcourts in the NBA. If Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels can take a step forward and D'Angelo Russell can play like he did last year, the Timberwolves should have no problem becoming one of the best starting fives in franchise history.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO