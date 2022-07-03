Santa Fe shooting suspect at large

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect. Thirty-eight-year-old Eugene Chacon is accused of shooting and wounding a man on Shoofly St. near Cerrillos and St. Francis Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chacon was last seen driving a gold four-door Mercedes with the New Mexico license plate 161WYM. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Chacon or his car, they are asked to call Santa Fe police.

