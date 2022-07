Adele performed live for a public audience for the first time in five years in London over the weekend. Her return to the stage was a triumphant one that included the Grammy winner sharing why she canceled her Las Vegas residency and pausing her show on Friday multiple times to help fans overcome by the heat, as reported by People. Her weekend performances mark a return to the spotlight for the singer, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. In a new interview with the BBC's Radio 4 on Sunday, as reported by The Guardian, she credits her boyfriend, Rich Paul, with encouraging her to embrace the limelight again.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO