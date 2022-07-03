ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

"Nail Em" App allows Sacramento residents to report illegal fireworks

 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you see illegal fireworks this 4th of July weekend and want...

CayKay
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣 all of you that use this app is literally just falling for the Government's money scheme. they won't respond to stop a fire from possibility starting but want you to report the people so they can make money off them. 😂😂🤣😂🤣.

iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
FOX40

Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police. As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion. Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute”...
FOX40

Looking for your pets that ran away on the 4th of July? Here’s how to find them in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fourth of July is a day when pets go missing, as the booming sounds and flashing colors of fireworks can be frightening to them. For those who have lost pets during the fireworks celebrations, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said it’s waiving its redemption fees through July 15. According to the shelter, it’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment necessary.
KCRA.com

Vegetation fire damages home in south Sacramento on July 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire damaged one home and came close to three others Monday evening in south Sacramento. Sac Metro Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and save all of the homes. No one was hurt in the fire. Early reports were that people heard...
CBS San Francisco

Mandatory evacuations expanded in Amador County for Electra Fire

AMADOR COUNTY -- Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded Tuesday afternoon due to the Electra Fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, residents are being told to refer to a map posted to the Amadore County Sheriff's Facebook page. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings due to the encroaching are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. A map of the area affected can be found here.Road...
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento City Manager Discusses Why The City Now Seeks Community Input When Selecting The Police Or Fire Chief, While Activists Call For More Transparency

One of the most critical tasks facing Sacramento and other American cities is how to improve and reform their police departments in the wake of a mounting number of fatal police shootings. Last year, Black Americans — 13% of the U.S. population — accounted for 27% of the 1,144 people...
FOX40

Sacramento police investigate suspicious death as homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a report of a suspicious death on Village Centre Drive is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sacramento police, firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Village Centre Drive after getting a call about a deceased male on Monday night. Firefighters called police around 10 p.m. due to the man’s injuries.
