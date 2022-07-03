ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Video...

thespun.com

Comments / 81

GOAT
2d ago

As a black man, I can say he just wants the attention himself. Who made him the spokesperson now?

Reply(11)
74
Deb Tipton
2d ago

I noticed when the boy was beaten to death around HIS school he never opened his mouth Just play basketball and leave Ohio alone

Reply(3)
20
Frank Buii
2d ago

Nobody cares about this crying baby reaction about anything, his words are meaningless!

Reply(8)
42
 

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire. Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Racist messages lead to Ohio man’s arrest

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man has been charged with multiple felony counts after police say he was identified as a suspect in two cases of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. 30-year-old Michael Freshwater, of Fairview Park, was arrested on July 1. Police began investigating after a vacant...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
