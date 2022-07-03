ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the criteria for a severe thunderstorm?

By Tom Skilling, Jennifer Kohnke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe criteria for a severe thunderstorm are: A thunderstorm that produces a tornado, a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 miles per hour (50 knots),...

Comments / 1

 

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McHenry County

CHICAGO - A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather service says isolated thunderstorms are developing in northeastern Illinois and can produce wind gusts up to 60 mph. A Tornado Warning was issued for McHenry County at about 6 p.m., but...
Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
Strong, gusty thunderstorms will continue to impact areas to the north and west of Chicago through 10:15 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ011>013-103-060315- KANE IL-DE KALB IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN KANE, NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM CDT... AT 929 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW TO NEAR SYCAMORE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, BARRINGTON, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, INVERNESS AND WEST DUNDEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties through 8:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 714 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WINDS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WOODSTOCK TO NEAR HERBERT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ARE ALSO OCCURRING WELL AHEAD OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, GENOA, SOUTH ELGIN, CARY, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, HAMPSHIRE, FOX RIVER GROVE, CORTLAND AND BARRINGTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH R.
#Severe Thunderstorm
BoardingArea

Travel Alert July 2022: Severe Weather to Affect Chicago

If Chicago is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest weather system which has been bringing strong thunderstorms to affected areas of the upper midwestern United States.
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.
Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry and Cook Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAKE...NORTHEASTERN KANE...SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cary, or near Lake in the Hills, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. The strongest winds are moving into Cary, Trout Valley, and Fox River Grove! SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Mundelein, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Wauconda, Barrington, Island Lake, Cary, Hawthorn Woods and Round Lake Park. This includes... Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College, and Moraine Hills State Park. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 56 and 58. ____________________________________________________________________
Air travel hits pandemic high

(WTVO) — Airports have been busy with holiday travelers. Close to 2.5 million passengers passed through security checkpoints on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic started. Airports and airlines still remain understaffed thought, as more than 600 flights were canceled nationwide Saturday and more than 3,600 were delayed. There were more than 40 cancellations […]
Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
