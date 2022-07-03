ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spectrum: Fight over abortion continues

By Colleen Marshall, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ekvP_0gTpjJ9r00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • More than one week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, there’s been no quieting down in the debates and discussions over abortion rights.

    In Ohio, activists on the left are looking to overturn the state’s heartbeat law, which went into effect just hours after the ruling was official and bans abortions in Ohio at six weeks into a pregnancy.

    Meanwhile, federal officials said they’re launching a new action plan to help those who are trying to access abortions but live in states where the once-constitutional right became illegal overnight.
  • A First Amendment issue was settled after a high school student was kicked off his football team for allegedly disrespecting the American flag.
  • At the roundtable, Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey weigh in on the reversal of Roe v. Wade and bombshell testimony this week at the Jan. 6 hearings.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Tommy Fun
2d ago

There is no fight.....it's over now and there is nothing that can be done. Protest all you want, cry, burn things it changes nothing.

Reply
2
Related
columbusunderground.com

City Attorney Zach Klein Joins Other Officials Pledging Not to Enforce Abortion Bans

Local legal officials say they and other city attorneys and county prosecutors in the U.S. will not make abortion ban enforcement a priority. Zach Klein, city attorney for the city of Columbus, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley signed on with more than 60 other prosecutors throughout the country, pledging not to use their offices’ resources to enforce abortion bans.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Local prosecutors who refuse to prosecute Ohio’s abortion laws might be in the clear from Attorney General Dave Yost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, may have little room for recourse against local prosecutors who refuse to investigate or prosecute abortion-related cases following Ohio’s outlawing of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Former Dwell church members buy billboard, urge clergy to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus’ generational Black-owned businesses

This episode originally aired on March 24, 2022. Some of America’s longest-running Black-owned businesses call Columbus, Ohio home. We’re taking a look at the history of Black-owned businesses in the city and around the country, as well as where the community of businesses stands now. GUESTS:. Erica Thompson,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

World War II codebreaker honored at Upper Arlington parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade.  Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.  “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann said. “I’m […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court#American#Democratic#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in June sold for $2.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.25 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Parishioners speak out about new leadership at Ohio State's Catholic student ministry

The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun found at Columbus community center prompts arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on-site Tuesday evening at the Linden Community Center after witnesses said a person brought in a gun. Video taken by NBC4 at the scene showed several Columbus Division of Police cruisers swarming the rec center. One of the officers at the scene said the situation was contained and one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fight breaks out in Chillicothe over spilled Kool-Aid

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Moccasin Road due to a fight that broke out between two adult brothers over spilled Kool-Aid. According to one of the brothers and his wife, the fight began when the other sibling became intoxicated and spilled...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in southeast Columbus, according to Columbus police Sergeant Joe Albert. Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Ave. No further information is known at this time. Follow NBC4 for more updates on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where you can see July 4th fireworks in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Independence Day is here, and fireworks will light up the sky Monday night across central Ohio. Although some communities had fireworks Friday and Saturday, others waited until July 4th for theirs. Here are the community celebrations and firework shows that are taking place: Bexley July 4th Celebrations 8 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How many shots were detected in Columbus over July 4th weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ ShotSpotter technology is used in some parts of the city to help detect gunshots, and was in use over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police said ShotSpotter numbers tend to be high around holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but this year, the numbers were down significantly compared to last Fourth of July.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW officials approve personnel moves

SUNBURY — Many business items, including the hiring of a new superintendent, took place at the Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education meeting on June 16. Incoming Superintendent Ryan P. McLane was present at the meeting. He will begin on Aug. 1. The board approved a three-year contract for McLane and also authorized him as the purchasing agent for the district through September.
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy