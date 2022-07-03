Semi crash on I-70 claims 1 life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were injured following what police say was an alcohol related single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to police, the crash happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 14th and Chase streets. A GMC Sierra was reportedly speeding northbound on 14th street. According to the crash report, witnesses told police the vehicle almost hit them as it swerved around them and failed to stop at a stop sign. Adding that the vehicle almost hit a car parked on the right side of the road, but swerved to the left, off the roadway, and ran into a tree.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO