Semi crash on I-70 claims 1 life

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY (WXIN) — At approximately 8:25 Sunday morning, Indiana State Police responded to a report of a semi crash...

WRTV

Bystanders pull woman from burning vehicle after crash on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was rescued by two bystanders who pulled her from her vehicle after it went off the road and caught fire early Thursday near Interstate 74, police say. The Indianapolis woman's Jeep became engulfed in flames after it went off the highway and struck a cable...
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
Fox 59

Semi crashes in construction zone in Boone County

Semis crash in a construction zone in Boone County on I-65. Indiana clergy leaders call on governor to press …. Here’s how to cut costs during inflation by couponing. Docs: Suspects arrested in Fishers believed to be …. A close call with death prompts tow truck drivers …. Daily...
Two injured following DUI crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were injured following what police say was an alcohol related single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to police, the crash happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 14th and Chase streets. A GMC Sierra was reportedly speeding northbound on 14th street. According to the crash report, witnesses told police the vehicle almost hit them as it swerved around them and failed to stop at a stop sign. Adding that the vehicle almost hit a car parked on the right side of the road, but swerved to the left, off the roadway, and ran into a tree.
Update: Driver collides with train in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A driver reportedly drove around a railroad crossing arm before being hit by a train in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Terre Haute Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:06 p.m. at a railroad crossing near the intersection of N 5th St. and Lafayette Avenue.
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
Current Publishing

Fishers police arrest burglary suspects

Fishers police arrested two burglary suspects July 5 with possible connections to a South American Theft Group. The men were Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, 34, and Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz, 33, both from New York. Mayorga and Munoz were charged with burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; resisting...
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
Current Publishing

Lawrence Police investigate crash resulting in fatality

Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.
wamwamfm.com

Noblesville Man Arrested for OWI in Jasper

A Noblesville man was arrested in Jasper on Friday. The Jasper Police Department says they located a suspicious male subject in a U-Haul behind Jasper City Hall. Upon checking on the subject, they say he showed signs of intoxication. The male subject was identified as 34-year-old Bryce Querin. Querin was...
WLFI.com

LFD responds to several fires over holiday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to 10 incidents involving fireworks on the Fourth of July Holiday. According to the LFD, there were three structure fires due to fireworks along with additional grass and dumpster fires. "Discharged fireworks are recommended to be soaked in a container...
wrtv.com

Morgan County clerk dies, husband critically injured after crash

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday crash killed County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and critically injured her husband John. Around 7:15 p.m., deputies say the two were traveling south on State Road 67 going from the four lane divided highway to the two lane road.

