FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A suspect has been named in the death of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy, who was shot in Cordes Lakes June 28. The Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sgt. Rick Lopez, who died later Tuesday night.
On Monday, July 4th at approximately 7:51 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Sergeant discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around the neck and tied to the ladder attached to the bunk in the cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, they requested a response from Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:26 AM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased. The individual has been identified as Clayton James Thornburg, 36, of Phoenix, AZ. Mr. Thornburg was housed in a cell by himself. Mr. Thornburg was not on suicide watch at the time. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Thornburg died by apparent suicide.
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Christian Barba. He was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in South Phoenix on the July 4, police officials said. Officers got the call for a shooting at a park near 11th and Southern...
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a vehicle driven by suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. The incident occurred near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue on Saturday just before 6 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body that recovered from a Phoenix canal early Tuesday. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. But when crews reached the scene, they said the person believed to be...
Wife of man killed at Surprise party describes moments leading up to shooting. Ruth Gonzalez said Jason Hunt was not invited to the party and just walked in. She added there was no fight at the party and Hunt began shooting. Neighbors say man who fired first in Surprise shooting...
Authorities said a street sweeper fell off the Loop 101 overpass onto the I-10 freeway nearly 20 feet below, killing the two kids inside and injuring the driver, their mother. Now, loved ones are raising money to lay the girls to rest.
The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have now identified two men who were fatally shot at a Phoenix bar and grill and said one of the victims was a security guard. Phoenix police said 35-year-old Jordan Davis allegedly denied 34-year-old Daniel Stuart entry into the bar early Sunday. That led to...
PHOENIX — Despite officials repeatedly reminding the public of illegal fireworks in Arizona around the Fourth of July, it's not uncommon to see them blasting off into the sky in your neighborhood. But the number of people who actually get caught using these illegal fireworks may surprise you. Phoenix...
YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION. Please be advised of the following information for the memorial service for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez tomorrow July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Sheriff...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A security guard and another man are dead after police say the security guard refused to let the man into a bar, and they got into a fight in Phoenix late Saturday night. Authorities say it happened at a bar near 48th Street and McDowell Road...
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
Flagstaff Police and medics are responding to the parking lot at 2601 E Huntington at Walmart. The caller is saying that a Grey Dodge ram pickup hit a shopping cart, and then the shopping cart hit them. They are requesting medics. The driver of the truck did not stay on the scene.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man is in the hospital with severe burns to his face and airways following a house fire that consumed the front of his home, officials with the Glendale Fire Department said. Firefighters from both the Glendale and Peoria Fire Departments responded to the house...
