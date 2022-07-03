FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY

On Monday, July 4th at approximately 7:51 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Sergeant discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around the neck and tied to the ladder attached to the bunk in the cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, they requested a response from Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:26 AM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased. The individual has been identified as Clayton James Thornburg, 36, of Phoenix, AZ. Mr. Thornburg was housed in a cell by himself. Mr. Thornburg was not on suicide watch at the time. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Thornburg died by apparent suicide.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO