Black Canyon City, AZ

FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY; CIRCUMSTANCES STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION. At 2:45 pm yesterday YCSO patrol responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon...

theprescotttimes.com

nhonews.com

Yavapai County deputy killed in line of duty

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A suspect has been named in the death of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy, who was shot in Cordes Lakes June 28. The Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sgt. Rick Lopez, who died later Tuesday night.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

PRESS RELEASE: In-Custody Inmate Death

On Monday, July 4th at approximately 7:51 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Sergeant discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around the neck and tied to the ladder attached to the bunk in the cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, they requested a response from Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:26 AM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased. The individual has been identified as Clayton James Thornburg, 36, of Phoenix, AZ. Mr. Thornburg was housed in a cell by himself. Mr. Thornburg was not on suicide watch at the time. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Thornburg died by apparent suicide.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
SURPRISE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NEW JUST RELEASED SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION. Please be advised of the following information for the memorial service for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez tomorrow July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Sheriff...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three people shot during argument inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
flagscanner.com

Hit and run injury accident

Flagstaff Police and medics are responding to the parking lot at 2601 E Huntington at Walmart. The caller is saying that a Grey Dodge ram pickup hit a shopping cart, and then the shopping cart hit them. They are requesting medics. The driver of the truck did not stay on the scene.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

