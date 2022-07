AKRON, Ohio — Coy Oswalt, a 36-year-old Akron man, has died after he was stabbed in the neck during an altercation at an apartment complex on Saturday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reported details of Oswalt’s death in a press release early Tuesday morning. It was around 1 p.m. when Oswalt was allegedly involved in an altercation at an apartment complex on East Tallmadge Avenue, according to officials.

