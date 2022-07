GALION — The popular biking and walking trail along the Olentangy River will soon be longer. The new extension begins at the south end of the existing path, just before reaching the wastewater treatment plant. There’s a hill to the west of the existing path where a local firm, Crawford Construction, is setting the grade this summer. They are also clearing trees, making drainage improvements, and redirecting water.

GALION, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO