Sunday's Royals-Tigers broadcast has no announcers and MLB fans have mixed feelings on it

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
You ever turn on a ballgame and just wish the announcers would not talk so much? Or better yet, the announcers just wouldn’t talk at all?

Well, that’s going on today on Peacock as the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game is being aired with no announcers calling the game. There are two sideline reporters chiming in from time to time but besides that it’s just the sweet sounds of baseball on a summer Sunday afternoon.

This video below is a little sample of what you’d be hearing if you tuned into this game and I have to admit – it is relaxing but it is kind of weird, too. I think I’d definitely fall asleep to this:

MLB fans had mixed reactions:

Some fans loved it.

Others hated it.

