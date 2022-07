Eric Billips just graduated from Paul Blazer High School, and has worked hard to rack up some great achievements during his time in school. He helped start a youth volunteer organization, was part of the state championship football team, excelled on the high school wrestling team, was an active member of the track team, competed in Lego robotics, and still found time to work on a side project to fulfill his engineering dreams. Now, he’s looking forward to attending the number one undergraduate engineering institution in the U.S. this fall.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO