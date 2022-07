ROSWELL — A man who made headlines for punching a woman through the window of her car in an Alpharetta road rage incident last year is now wanted on murder charges. Alpharetta police put out a warrant for 27-year-old Fabien Perry’s arrest in October after photos showed him get out of a car and start screaming at a woman in a car ahead of him before he punched her in the face, giving her a bloody nose. Police believed Perry was angry that the woman didn’t move through the light fast enough.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO