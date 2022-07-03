ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Fire Department asking for ‘safe and sane’ fireworks this 4th of July

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO – A day of celebration is one of the busiest of the year for the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters are asking citizens to remember the mantra of “Safe and Sane” during the days around the Fourth of July. “While the fourth is a day of...

www.eastidahonews.com

KIFI Local News 8

Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless

For weeks, a homeless camp has sheltered under the gazebo of the Japanese Friendship Garden. Many residents of Idaho Falls have called for the city to remove the individuals. But because of a 2018 court ruling, representatives for the city say there's not much they can do. The post Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello police seek witnesses to a disturbance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29. The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. If...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls celebrates Independence Day

Thousands of attendees lined the streets of Idaho Falls on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, including many who make the annual trip from out of state. The city celebrated with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty on Parade. Several floats from local businesses, schools and civic organizations traveled through 4th Street by Idaho Falls High School, on to Boulevard and Tautphaus Park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gallery: Photos from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a full day of food and fun at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls. Riverfest at Snake River Landing got underway at noon with entertainment, food vendors and chopper rides with EastIdahoNews.com. Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival culminates Monday night...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police officer finds missing 4-year-old asleep in neighbor's car

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer is being credited with possibly saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. The non-verbal boy was reported missing by his mother around 11:30 a.m. in the Ravine Drive area of west Pocatello, police said. Every Pocatello police officer who was working Monday converged on the area and began searching for the boy. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Arts Council welcomes new member to its board of directors

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Arts Council is pleased to welcome Lyndsay Goody, partner with Onyx Financial Advisors, LLC, to our Board of Directors. Goody is a certified financial planner and CPA at Onyx Financial Advisors. Her business background is varied and reflects both her extraordinary drive and her commitment to excellence.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two-vehicle collision in Fremont County sends 3 to hospital

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 6:15 p.m. It happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry. She stopped on...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

