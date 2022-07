Venus Williams did not mince words when she and fellow tennis star Jamie Murray were asked a shady question about their siblings during a press conference over the weekend. The two athletes played in the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon this year. And after winning their first-round match against Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska on Saturday, one reporter asked the duo whether Venus and Jamie were hoping to best her sister Serena Williams and his brother Andy Murray in the tennis tournament.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO