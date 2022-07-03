ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

July 4 forecast: Model shows rainy afternoon, potentially dry evening

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost areas could reach the temperature to fire...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
WWL-AMFM

It will be a stormy 4th of July

This afternoon will see scattered showers and storms. “We'll need to watch for downpours Monday afternoon. Any storms that develop will produce heavy rain with a lot of lightning and thunder. Keep in mind if you have outdoor plans you might need to take cover for 30 minutes or so as storms popup and then dissipate,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Most of the thunderstorms should be non-severe, although isolated severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Things will quiet down overnight with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s around the area. As for tomorrow, it's an overall better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Thursday with the potential for this activity to lingering into Friday. As of now, the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.  
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Things are hotting up! Summer is FINALLY arriving as temperatures will rise every day for next week until we hit 86F

Britons are set to enjoy a prolonged run of summer sunshine and warm weather with temperatures increasing every day up to the weekend - when highs of 30C (86F) are expected. The mercury will rise gradually throughout this week with maximums forecast in southern England of 22C (72F) today, 24C (75F) tomorrow, 25C (77F) on Thursday and 27C (81F) on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Expect a few downpours today

Winds: S 5-10. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low S 80, N 78. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mostly dry, stray shower possible. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 78. High: 95. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers possible. Hot and humid. Low:...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy