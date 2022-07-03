ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Deputies seize 500 lbs of illegal fireworks from single home

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Authorities seized a staggering 500 pounds of illegal fireworks from a single residence in San Diego County Saturday, also making an arrest, according to officials.

Deputies discovered the large fireworks cache in a garage and shed at a home in the rural Fallbrook area, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release. Deputies were in the area because neighbors had complained of hearing fireworks in recent days.

Going about their public information campaign, the deputies stumbled upon a massive stash in plain view.

Are fireworks legal anywhere in San Diego County?

“They were distributing flyers to inform the community about the dangers of illegal fireworks when they saw an open garage filled with boxes of fireworks,” the department said in a news release.

Detectives with a bomb-arson unit arrived, served a search warrant and started searching the property alongside bomb technicians from the FBI. In the end, they seized an estimated 500 pounds of the explosive items, officials said.

“The garage and shed were near other homes in the neighborhood. An accidental detonation of the fireworks could have resulted in injuries, fire and property damage,” the department wrote.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Natanael Garcia at the home. He will face charges of possessing more than 100 pounds of fireworks (which is how the alleged crime is classified) and illegally selling fireworks, according to officials.

While some California cities permit “safe and sane” fireworks for personal use, the explosive consumer products are illegal everywhere in San Diego County . Saturday’s bust came just two days before Fourth of July.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7Iaf_0gTpfsBQ00
    A huge cache of fireworks found in the rural Fallbrook community of San Diego County. The haul amounted to 500 pounds and led to an arrest, according to officials. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRhoc_0gTpfsBQ00
    A huge cache of fireworks found in the rural Fallbrook community of San Diego County. The haul amounted to 500 pounds and led to an arrest, according to officials. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBQxG_0gTpfsBQ00
    A huge cache of fireworks found in the rural Fallbrook community of San Diego County. The haul amounted to 500 pounds and led to an arrest, according to officials. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Looking for a legal, professional fireworks show in San Diego County? Check out our guide here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

Related
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Coast News

One Safe Place opens to families, crime victims in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A new family justice center finally opened its doors in San Marcos this week, helping to fill a gap in crucial services for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and child abuse in North San Diego County. The 44,000 square-foot facility on Los Vallecitos Boulevard known...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

K-9 dog Jester stabbed in head, but survives

About 4 am on July 4 — the sheriff's department, police department, and the police department's K-9 unit — were called out to a Lemon Grove home where a gun was shot, lodging into the neighbor's house. A video filmed and posted by 911 VIDEO NEWS depicts law...
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Fbi#Crime#Flyers
NBC San Diego

Man Who Came to Woman's Aid on MTS Bus Pleads Not Guilty in Passenger's Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the April 30, 2022, death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to "a violent disturbance" aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC San Diego

SDPD Sergeant Suffered Major Injuries in Temecula Crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
TEMECULA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Chula Vista woman sentenced after faking cancer to avoid fraud conviction

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista woman was sentenced to an additional two years in prison for attempting to avoid jail for a fraud conviction by faking cancer, authorities said. Ashleigh Lynn Chavez, 38, was found guilty of forging doctors’ notes and falsely indicating she had been diagnosed with cancer, which were then submitted to the federal judge, the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a press release Tuesday. She previously pleaded guilty of obstructing justice in April while serving 12 months and one day in federal prison for embezzling more than $160,000 from a former employer.
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car veers off road, ends up in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning. ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy