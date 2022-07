— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO