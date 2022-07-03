ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carrie Underwood Reveals Epic Photos During Performance with Guns N’ Roses

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXqh7_0gTpfLUn00

On Saturday night, country music superstar Carrie Underwood joined Guns N’ Roses on stage for the second night in a row during their shows in London, England. Her inclusion on a pair of songs each night comes after GNR lead singer Axl Rose joined Underwood on stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival.

GNR played to a packed crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on both July 1st and 2nd. The band was in town as part of their rescheduled tour of Europe from 2021. According to local reports in London, it took them more than an hour and a half to come out onto the stadium’s stage. However, once they got there, fans got their money’s worth and then some.

Both nights, Carrie Underwood was a surprise guest for their London stops. She may have been returning the favor since Rose joined her on stage in California in late April during her festival appearance. Underwood came out for duets with Rose as the pair rocked out to “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and then “Paradise City” during the encore.

Underwood has been vocal in the past about her admiration for Axl Rose as a singer and Guns N’ Roses as a band. She made sure to post a series of pics from the London event earlier today and added a message of thanks to everyone who made it possible.

“Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses ! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time… #GunsNRoses #AxlRose #Slash #duffmckagan #london,” Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood Said She Wanted to Sing With Axl Rose Back in 2015

On April 30th, Carrie Underwood headlined the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. That’s where she brought out GNR frontman Axl Rose for the same two songs they performed together in London.

Following their performance, both Rose and Underwood shared photos from the festival via social media. At the time, the country music singer called singing with Rose on stage the “best night” of her life. Additionally, she called it a “dream come true” and said that he rocked the Stagecoach stage “harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!” So yea, you could say she’s a fan of Guns N’ Roses.

In fact, Underwood spoke about the possibility of singing with Axl Rose back in 2015. During an interview with E! Online, she was asked who she’d like to sing with. She answered that Rose was at the top of her list, and now she can check that one off after their performances together in 2022.

“I really want to sing with Axl Rose at some point in my life,” Carrie Underwood said to E! Online. “I’ve covered enough Guns N’ Roses stuff and it was people like him who taught me how to sing. They were so different. I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs. It was so different.”

Comments / 25

sam
1d ago

She is so fake nothing real about her, and I can’t stand her music just like the rest of the so called country music . If you haven’t noticed there isn’t country music anymore. That garbage today doesn’t even come close

Reply
10
Related
Outsider.com

From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Guns N’ Roses Concert Appearance

On July 1, Carrie Underwood joined Guns ‘N Roses on stage in London to perform a couple of songs with the band. She and Axl Rose sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” together. This performance came after Axl Rose performed with Underwood during her set at the Stagecoach Festival. It seems like the country music star and the legendary rock band have forged a new friendship.
MUSIC
shefinds

Fans Are Still Talking About Carrie Underwood’s Latest Performance Look: 'Slay Queen'

She may not be revealing as much leg as some of her previous on-stage appearances, but Carrie Underwood’s latest performance look is by no means less wow-worthy! The 39-year-old “Ghost Story” singer blew everyone away when she performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Tuesday, June 7th, partly because of her flawless-as-always performance, and partly due to her stunning ‘fit!
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's wife Linda Kramer dies at 55... three months after rocker cited family as reason for taking 'temporary leave of absence' from band

The wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has died. Linda Kramer passed away on Wednesday, June 22, at the age of 55. So far no official cause of death has been revealed. The Kramers had been married for more than 13 years, with the musician calling her 'the love of his life,' in her obituary posted in the Boston Herald.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Freddie Mercury
OK! Magazine

Who Is Pat Sajak's Daughter? Meet Maggie Sajak, A Country Singer Who's Appeared On Several 'Wheel Of Fortune' Episodes

When most of see us Pat Sajak, we're instantly reminded of Wheel of Fortune, the iconic game show he's been hosting since 1981. But to Maggie Sajak, he's just dad. The 27-year-old is no stranger to diehard Wheel of Fortune fans, as she appeared in a handful of episodes in 2020.Scroll down to learn more about his only daughter.She's a country singerMaggie learned to play guitar when she was 12 years old, and in 2011, she released her first official tune titled "First Kiss." She filmed an accompanying music video which was directed by CMT Music Award-winning director Trey Fanjoy.She's...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns N Roses#Gnr#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy