England in battle to avoid India series defeat despite Jonny Bairstow hitting a third hundred in as many Tests

By David Currie at Edgbaston
SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonny Bairstow (106) hit another magnificent hundred - his third in as many games and fifth in his last eight Tests - to help England, reeling at 84-5 overnight, post 284 in their first innings. India, with a lead of 132, lost Shubman Gill (4) in James Anderson's opening...

