Suspicious person, Kingswood Court: On June 28, a Kingswood Court resident called police about a suspicious biker parked in a cul-de-sac. The caller said the man, who was wearing a gray shirt, had been parked on the street for more than 20 minutes. When the resident asked the man what he was doing, the biker said he was resting.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO