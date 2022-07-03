BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:53 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area of West Little Lake Creek near the Bentwater Subdivision. The caller stated the male had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Marine Division, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Game Wardens, Montgomery County Hospital District, North Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and the Department of Public Safety all responded to the area arriving on location within minutes. Witnesses reported the victim had been in shallow water after spending much of the day on a boat enjoying Lake Conroe. Initial reports indicate the victim stepped onto a steep drop-off causing him to lose his footing and become distressed in the water. Good Samaritans stopped and assisted prior to the first responder’s arrival but were unsuccessful in locating him. At approximately 4:30 Pm using side-scan sonar equipment, the victim, who has been identified as 28 years old, Mr. Binh Le of the San Antonio area, was located and recovered. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an inquest (autopsy). Constable Philip Cash expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Le and reminds everyone on Lake Conroe to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water. No matter your comfort in the water, personal floatation devices (PFDs or life jackets) save lives.
