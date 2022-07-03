ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The location was the Little Lake Creek Cove just off Bentwater. A short time ago, using side-scan sonar they were able to locate the victim. The diver has since recovered the victim. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE CONROE RECORDS FIRST DROWNING IN 2022

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:53 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area of West Little Lake Creek near the Bentwater Subdivision. The caller stated the male had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Marine Division, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Game Wardens, Montgomery County Hospital District, North Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and the Department of Public Safety all responded to the area arriving on location within minutes. Witnesses reported the victim had been in shallow water after spending much of the day on a boat enjoying Lake Conroe. Initial reports indicate the victim stepped onto a steep drop-off causing him to lose his footing and become distressed in the water. Good Samaritans stopped and assisted prior to the first responder’s arrival but were unsuccessful in locating him. At approximately 4:30 Pm using side-scan sonar equipment, the victim, who has been identified as 28 years old, Mr. Binh Le of the San Antonio area, was located and recovered. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an inquest (autopsy). Constable Philip Cash expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Le and reminds everyone on Lake Conroe to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water. No matter your comfort in the water, personal floatation devices (PFDs or life jackets) save lives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dead fish in San Jacinto River fork near Cleveland prompts warning

A few hundred fish were found dead in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River on the west side of Cleveland on Saturday, and authorities are now investigating to see if the fish died from a contaminant in the river or another cause. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel...
CLEVELAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Missing Person Juvenile – Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
WALKER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BURN BAN GOES INTO EFFECT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Commissioners Walker and Noack and Judge Keough heard from Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams on the need for a burn ban. Commissioners pointed out the surrounding counties were already under a ban. Williams explained that Montgomery County is the only county in the state that since 2000 has made it illegal to burn trash and household garbage. That is one of the primary causes of wildfires. He explained that the humidity is too high at this time to promote a large-scale fire as we saw in 2011. Many of the fire burning across the state is not in piney woods but open large pastures of hundreds if not thousands of acres when fire can move quickly. Over the holiday weekend, firefighters responded to almost 1000 calls in Montgomery County. Of those only 34 were brush fires and all but one was less than one-quarter of an acre. The one which was off FM 149 was almost seven acres but it was believed to have been caused by last week’s lightning storm and just kindled for days until the winds were right. A burn ban DOES NOT INCLUDE FIREWORKS. Many people asked over the weekend why a burn ban was not in effect with the fireworks. The only way to ban fireworks is not a burn ban but a DISASTER DECLARATION, such as the one put in place during the 2011 wildfires that swept the county. In 2011 he explained we have similar dry conditions, however, a tropical storm moved into Louisiana putting Montgomery County on the dry side with north winds in excess of 30 miles per hour. A burn ban also does not stop outdoor grilling. It stops burning of leaves and brush but as he said it was too hot for people to be raking and burning leaves. In addition, many contractors have been clearing land and burning the brush and trees. It is illegal for a commercial burn unless it is in a pit with an approved blower which causes the fire to burn hotter and eliminates excessive smoke. The ban is in effect for 30-days at which time it will be evaluated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands' Creekside Park, Carlton Woods among areas under voluntary water restrictions

Voluntary water restrictions are enacted as part of a Drought Contingency Plan in parts of The Woodlands located in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels.com) Residents of Creekside Park and Carlton Woods at Creekside Park in The Woodlands are within the region that is implementing voluntary water restrictions for landscaped areas, according to the utility district governing the area's water services.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/no-burn-ban-in-montgomery-county-do-not-call-911-for-fireworks/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX

