ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FATAL CRASH ON I-45 SENDS FIVE TO HOSPITALS

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 2

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman killed in July 4 crash

A 29-year-old Liberty woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, the woman was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
LIBERTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Two people were arrested in separate incidents after traffic accidents in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a crash without entrapment. Investigation revealed that the driver, Leslie Anthony, 53 of Burton, was intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More offences and for Failure to Comply with Duties after striking a Fixed Object and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
wesb.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Traffic Accident#Hospitals#I 45#Ems#Txdot
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams:. “Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard at about 8 a.m. today (July 5). The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and J. Brown reported:. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The locati…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/drowning-victim-recovered-on-lake-conroe/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PETROLEUM

One person was arrested Monday for Theft of Petroleum. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 10:25, Officers responded to the 800 block of Jersey Lane in reference to a welfare concern. An investigation was conducted and male, identified as Toby Rogers, 52 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Petroleum.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

FM 1314 HAS REOPENED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

Just before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near Bert Brown when the driver crashed into a signal pole. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. A back seat passenger was transported i…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fm-1314-has-reopened-after-double-fatal-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy