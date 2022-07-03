ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities woman sentenced to 90 days of work release for stabbing fiance's dog to death

By WCCO Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities woman has been sentenced to 90 days of work release and four years of probation for stabbing her fiance's dog to death in 2021. Barbara Crosby...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 9

Skeeter P
2d ago

i thought animal cruelty was charged as a felony now. why did she only get 90 days work release!

Reply
8
youdontknowme
2d ago

she should have gotten the same treatment as she did to that poor dog. I hope she pays in heII.

Reply
6
 

