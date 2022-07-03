Twin Cities woman sentenced to 90 days of work release for stabbing fiance's dog to death

Authorities have provided a timeline of the deaths of a family-of-five in the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the suicide of Yee Lee, 27, of Maplewood, on Friday sparked a chain of events that led to his wife Molly Cheng, 23, killing their three young children and herself in Vadnais Lake on Saturday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide. That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday....
(Reuters) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced later this week for violating the civil rights of George Floyd during the arrest that ended in Floyd’s killing. Chauvin, who has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison for intentional second-degree, third-degree murder, and second-degree...
A Woodbury man has been found guilty of killing his wife and will serve life in prison. Last week, a jury found 40-year-old McKinley J. Phillips guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Shavon Phillips. It happened in the basement of their home last summer while the woman's six children were watching a movie upstairs.
(FOX 9) - An off-duty police dog attacked a kid in its neighborhood Friday night, leaving the boy badly injured. Shawn Martin says his 13-year-old son was playing basketball in his driveway in Isanti, when the Anoka County Sheriff’s K-9 rushed toward him and latched onto his hand. "The...
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 72-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old bicyclist on the evening of July 1.The Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Zachary Avenue and 260th Street West around 7:14 p.m. last Friday. The person who reported the accident said the suspect vehicle had left the scene.Officers confirmed the victim's death and began to establish the scene when a man, later identified as Joseph Friedges, approached a deputy, saying he had been involved in the accident...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
Saint Paul police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. Someone called the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center at about 3:10 a.m. to report a person lying on the sidewalk in front of a building on the 600 block of Dale Street North.
BROOKLYN PARK -- A person remains in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday evening. The city's police department gave no details about the victim, but said they arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle just after 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach. According...
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
Mayor Jacob Frey has denounced the violent scenes that marred Minneapolis' Fourth of July celebrations, and said parents and acquaintances of those responsible should be "setting them straight." Videos of scenes in downtown Minneapolis showing individuals firing Roman candle fireworks at people and buildings have gone viral on social media,...
A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
Police in Northfield (MN) are searching for a 6-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
Gunfire at a park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis wounded eight people, some of them with critical injuries, officials said Tuesday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, just south of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge, said Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers. No...
Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A boy killed Friday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike near Elko New Market has been identified as 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson.
