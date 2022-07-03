Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

In a video, cars can be seen racing down South 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. The individuals in the cars launch fireworks out of their windows, dangerously close to multiple passerby and buildings along the road. The person recording the video, perched on a balcony overlooking the street, can be heard saying "they're shooting the people," as sparks fly from the car windows. As the car turns the corner at the end of the street, the individual recording asks if the people below are OK. Immediately after, a large boom erupts from the other end of the street as another vehicle launches fireworks from their car, sending sparks into the air.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO