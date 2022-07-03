Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe. Authorities in Scott County say 72-year-old Lakeville man failed to call 911 after he drove off the road and fatally struck a teenage boy riding his bicycle near Elko New Market on Friday.
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 72-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old bicyclist on the evening of July 1.The Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Zachary Avenue and 260th Street West around 7:14 p.m. last Friday. The person who reported the accident said the suspect vehicle had left the scene.Officers confirmed the victim's death and began to establish the scene when a man, later identified as Joseph Friedges, approached a deputy, saying he had been involved in the accident...
Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A boy killed Friday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike near Elko New Market has been identified as 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.The shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.Minneapolis police said that a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is still not reported.Police say a confrontation happened in the lobby of Nico Apartments, which led to gunfire.The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in the city so far this year.
(FOX 9) - An off-duty police dog attacked a kid in its neighborhood Friday night, leaving the boy badly injured. Shawn Martin says his 13-year-old son was playing basketball in his driveway in Isanti, when the Anoka County Sheriff’s K-9 rushed toward him and latched onto his hand. "The...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
(Reuters) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced later this week for violating the civil rights of George Floyd during the arrest that ended in Floyd’s killing. Chauvin, who has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison for intentional second-degree, third-degree murder, and second-degree...
Gunfire at a park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis wounded eight people, some of them with critical injuries, officials said Tuesday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, just south of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge, said Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers. No...
BROOKLYN PARK -- A person remains in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday evening.The city's police department gave no details about the victim, but said they arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle just after 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach.According to police, the shooting happened outside of an apartment building on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 5:15 p.m.The shooter, who is not in custody, likely knew the suspect, and police do not believe this was a random shooting.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide. That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday....
A 17-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday night near downtown Minneapolis marking the city’s 45th homicide of the year. MPD said shots were fired between a 16-year-old and the 17-year-old during an argument.
Authorities have provided a timeline of the deaths of a family-of-five in the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the suicide of Yee Lee, 27, of Maplewood, on Friday sparked a chain of events that led to his wife Molly Cheng, 23, killing their three young children and herself in Vadnais Lake on Saturday.
As the search continues for six-year-old Elle Ragin, investigators are now focusing their efforts on the Mississippi River, approximately 130 miles north of the Northfield home where her mother was found dead by suicide on Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office revealed it had joined the Northfield...
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
In a video, cars can be seen racing down South 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. The individuals in the cars launch fireworks out of their windows, dangerously close to multiple passerby and buildings along the road. The person recording the video, perched on a balcony overlooking the street, can be heard saying "they're shooting the people," as sparks fly from the car windows. As the car turns the corner at the end of the street, the individual recording asks if the people below are OK. Immediately after, a large boom erupts from the other end of the street as another vehicle launches fireworks from their car, sending sparks into the air.
Mayor Jacob Frey has denounced the violent scenes that marred Minneapolis' Fourth of July celebrations, and said parents and acquaintances of those responsible should be "setting them straight." Videos of scenes in downtown Minneapolis showing individuals firing Roman candle fireworks at people and buildings have gone viral on social media,...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
