Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Loudon County in east Tennessee South central Anderson County in east Tennessee Southwestern Knox County in east Tennessee Northeastern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oak Ridge, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Loudon, Farragut, Philadelphia, Bradbury and Tellico Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 359 and 373. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 72 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO