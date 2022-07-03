ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican National and Six-year Fugitive From Taxation Is Apprehended

By Nayla
 2 days ago
U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee reported that a guy from Oaxaca, Mexico, who had been wanted for the past six years, was finally apprehended this morning. He had been charged with conspiring to submit false federal income tax returns. This morning, 40-year-old Claudio...

