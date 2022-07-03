ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breon S.Y.N.D.E.L drops laid-back eight-track project B4

By Malvika Padin
Cover picture for the articleNYC talent Breon S.Y.N.D.E.L drops intense and intoxication eight track collection B4, made up of his deep, laid-back delivery and lush melodies delving into themes of lavish lifestyles and expressions of love. Opening with the anthemic style of “caskets,” before moving...

The FADER

Song You Need: Saya Gray’s “WISH U PICKED ME...” is an experimental folk implosion

Saya Gray describes “WISH U PICKED ME...” as "an inner dialogue" with five of the Canadian-Japanese artist's personalities convening for the purposes of the creation. Where most artists have enough trouble steering a single vision without clashing sonics, Gray weaves genres into her visions as naturally as rivers that flow into one pure, uncompromised lake. That's clear throughout her engaging new EP 19 MASTERS, but "PICKED ME" is a particularly notable case study of this success.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Akim and Farruko Want to Find Light in Darkness on New Track ‘Luz’

Click here to read the full article. Haters y Fanáticos, the new album from Akim, is all about displaying the Panamanian artist‘s versatility: He bobs between smooth reggaeton romantico, R&B-inspired melodies, and trap beats. But the most unexpected track just might be “Luz,” a melodic EDM collaboration with Puerto Rican reggaeton mainstay Farruko that explores how to embrace positivity, even in dark moments. Akim and Farruko released the video, directed by Fernando Lugo, which flashes between the pair singing at a club and standing in a meadow with dancers in matching outfits. The motivational lyrics are meant to lift listeners up...
MUSIC
12tomatoes.com

Five-Year-Old Performs Mozart On The Piano For A Music Competition

In my family, there’s a running joke that there’s a frustrated musician in all of us. My dad always wanted to learn how to play the drums but never did. My grandpa could’ve been a guitarist in another life. My great grandfather did own a guitar but never learned to play and in his retirement, he just strummed the same three strings over and over again while watching the sunset.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Giant Palm

Naima Bock begins “Every Morning,” the stunning third track from her debut solo album, Giant Palm, in conversation with herself. The song’s first lines arrive in call-and-response, with a group of backing vocalists cast as the nagging doubts inside the singer’s head, voicing their interrogations in spectacularly rich harmony. Bock’s responses are comparatively understated. We gather that we’re in the aftermath of some sort of breakup, seemingly initiated by the singer herself. Her responsibility for the split doesn’t lessen her grief, an apparent contradiction that her plainspoken lines acknowledge without apologizing for. “Hello, darling,” the chorus of voices begins. “Yes, I’m mourning,” Bock answers.
RETAIL
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Self Oscillation

For the past seven years, Nicola Cruz has been primarily known for his fusions of electronic music and Andean folk. On early releases like 2015’s Prender el Alma, the Franco-Ecuadorian musician folded indigenous instruments like quena and charango into dubby, downbeat grooves. By 2019’s Siku, he was reaching beyond the South American cordillera, combining breathy flutes with diverse Latin American and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. “Maybe it’s an anthropological thing,” he said of his magpie tendencies. Though promoters and interviewers still tend to peg him to his initial reference points, his work has continued to absorb a broader range of influences; last year’s Subtropique EP for London’s Rhythm Section International label was taut, machine-driven club music, more Panorama Bar than pan flute.
MUSIC
EW.com

3 Michael Jackson songs removed from streamers amid rumors of fake vocals

A trio of Michael Jackson songs have been removed from streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music amid persistent rumors that they feature faked vocals. Sony Music and Jackson's estate confirmed to EW on Tuesday that the tracks "Breaking News," "Keep Your Head Up," and "Monster" — all from the late singer's posthumous 2010 compilation album Michael — had been pulled, though they stressed that the move had nothing to do with the music's authenticity.
MUSIC
Deadline

Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon Dies: ‘Breakin’ Star & Michael Jackson Dancer Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon, street dancing pioneer and star of the 1984 hit film Breakin’, died Saturday at the age of 58. Falcon died of natural causes in Long Beach, CA, his sister Diana Wolgamott confirmed to multiple outlets, including local ABC affiliate ABC7. The news has also been shared by other family members, friends, and collaborators on social media including Toni Basil who remembered Falcon via Twitter. “Rest In Peace My long time dear beautiful friend and collaborator over many years- the legendary ground breaking brilliant dancer Pop-n-Taco Bruno Falcon. June 10, 1964-July 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Kodie Shane
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Only Murders in the Building’: Is the Pickle Diner in New York City a Real Place?

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 3 showcases a day in the life of Bunny Folger — her last day alive, to be exact. The episode walks viewers through everything Bunny did on the day of her murder, including a visit to New York City’s The Pickle Diner. This eatery seems to be a hot place for Arconia residents, but can Only Murders fans dine at the restaurant, too? Here’s what to know about The Pickle Diner in Only Murders in the Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

Amps used by Pete Townshend and The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia for sale on Reverb

First up is a 1969/1970 Hiwatt CP103 Pete Townshend signature head and two matching cabs – all owned by Townshend himself – sold as a bundle for $100,000. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Usher Strips Down His Sound For Tiny Desk Concert

Usher is getting intimate with those at NPR’s Tiny Desk. For Black Music Month, the Atlanta-based singer performed stripped-down versions of his songs, bringing his personal band of drums, guitar, keys, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and bass to the small get-together. Usher is one of many performers that NPR put...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Moor Mother, Two Shell, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Moor Mother, Two Shell, Naima Bock, Medicine Singers, Momma, Ahmer, and Mat Ball. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Bacon Brothers Lean on Family Chemistry for New EP ‘Erato’

The first song Kevin Bacon wrote used the first three chords he learned on guitar. Ever since, partnering with his brother Michael, in the band The Bacon Brothers, Kevin has been growing, learning, and maturing as a songwriter. For someone who reads scripts all the time, Kevin never much considered himself a “writer,” indeed such is the case of many burgeoning artists—it can be hard to own that which you aspire to be, even if you’re there already. But now, some few decades into their partnership, the Bacon Brothers are making excellent music together—even if they’re never sure if or where the next song might come from. Part-unspeakable chemistry, part-tension through creativity, the duo is set to release its latest album, an EP called Erato, on July 8, which demonstrates how far they’ve come together and gives a window into perhaps the next generation of Bacon boys making music for the world.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Coldplay Share New “Biutyful” Video Featuring the Muppets: Watch

Coldplay has shared a new video for their Music of the Spheres track “Biutyful,” featuring a cast of puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The video follows the career arc of a band of aliens called the Weirdos. (Coldplay previously performed “Biutyful” with the Weirdos on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.) Check out the Mat Whitecross–directed video below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers’

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe’s legacy. “We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music,” Yola says. “We...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Inside Reuben Carranza’s Melodic Mind

Click here to read the full article. The beauty business is an instrument Reuben Carranza plays by ear. The veteran executive, who spent 23 years at Procter & Gamble before leaving to helm brands including R+Co., Olaplex and, most recently, Kate Somerville, is joining Bansk-acquired Amika and Eva NYC as chief executive officer in July. He’s esteemed for his ability to scale brands, an ability that capitalizes on the left-brain, right-brain synergy that he’s mastered as a lifelong mariachi musician.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “I’m a right-brain person...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Review: A deep dive into Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Leonard Cohen was deep in his career when he finally finished “Hallelujah.” Well, the first version of “Hallelujah” — there would be many, many versions when all was said and done. He’d toiled on the lyrics for seven years. Yet when he submitted the album, “Various Positions,” to his longtime record company Columbia Records in 1984, the company’s president Walter Yetnikoff decided not to release it in the U.S. What would become Cohen’s seminal anthem was dead on arrival.
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Royal College of Music 2021-22 Review: Flight

On June 28th, amidst the calmness of a beautiful evening in London, held within the palatial confines of Britten Theater, the Royal College of Music Opera Studio performed Jonathan Dove’s third opera “Flight,” a humorous yet weighty story story about the going-ons of eight individuals at an airport terminal.
PERFORMING ARTS

