MONDAY, JULY 4 IS A “FISH-FOR-FREE DAY” IN PENNSYLVANIA!

An often-overlooked threat by homeowners is the risk of flooding. Heavy rains caused by distant hurricanes and thunderstorms could spell disaster for the uninsured. Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to consider flood insurance due to the upcoming hurricane season. According to a PA Insurance Department press release, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, you should consider getting flood insurance. Reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, urged property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms. These floods may be occurring frequently throughout the summer months and into the fall.
