MONDAY, JULY 4 IS A “FISH-FOR-FREE DAY” IN PENNSYLVANIA!

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa – During the extended Independence Day weekend when many families and friends will be gathered to celebrate the holiday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to offer a Fish-for-Free Day. From 12:01 a.m....

