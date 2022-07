This story was produced by Street Sense Media. At 18, John Alley left Puerto Rico with a dog, an accordion and the clothes on his back, looking for a fresh start from the island he had called home. Alley first went to New York City, but without connections and nowhere to stay when he arrived, he experienced homelessness there for many years. Twenty years later, Alley, now a Street Sense Media vendor, is still housing insecure, and has been vocal about the discrimination he experienced while unhoused in D.C.

